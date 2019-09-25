Do you know more than 3,000 Pontotoc County adults read at a below basic level? This means they may have difficulty completing applications for employment or needed assistance, reading and paying bills, or understanding written instructions for health care and medications. If you are at least 18 years old and can read, you can help an adult improve basic literacy skills.
Pontotoc County Literacy Coalition provides services for adults age 16 and older who wish to improve reading skills or mathematics abilities, learn English as a second language, learn basic computer operations or prepare for a high school equivalency exam. Tutoring is provided by volunteers usually in a one-to-one setting, using materials provided at no charge to the tutor or the learner.
A free Open Minds tutor training class is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Music Room on the second floor of the Ada Public Library. Parts two and three of the training will continue at the same times Oct. 7 and 8. The training model was designed by personnel at the Oklahoma Department of Libraries Literacy Resource Office. The purpose of the training is to make tutors comfortable with materials and techniques for assisting adult learners. Those who complete the nine-hour course will earn certification as an Open Minds-trained tutor.
For more information and to reserve your place for the training, please contact Literacy Director April Redden at 580-436-5443, or by email at pclc@ada.lib.ok.us. While it is not mandatory to register in advance, it will ensure that adequate materials are available for the training sessions. Anyone who is interested in becoming a tutor but is unable to attend the scheduled training may contact the director about arranging alternate training.
