Additional walking/biking trails one more highlight of sales tax extension

These are conceptual pictures of new sidewalks and bike trails that would be a part of the “Penny for our City” sales tax extension that is being voted on May 9.

On May 9, citizens of Ada will once again have the opportunity to invest in Ada by making it possible to add additional walking/biking trails in town. Voters are not being asked to increase the city sales tax rate. The rate would stay the same.

The overall objective is to create more walkable/bikeable areas in Ada where residents and students at ECU can safely get from one side of town to the other without having to operate a motor vehicle.

“Being able to connect the current walking/biking path in Ada has been a dream for many years, and the connection of our shopping districts to the ECU campus is a huge economic development opportunity,” stated Ada resident Jim Lawson. 

“Safety is a big concern and getting a dedicated path will make both automobile and pedestrian traffic safer as well as improve the health and wellbeing of our residents.”

Voters have invested more than $52 million dollars in Ada since 2010 by voting for the “Penny for our City” and the Penny for Our City” Sales Tax Extension. Because of this, Ada is home to a new police and fire station, the Irving Community/Senior Center, two aquatic centers (Wintersmith and Glenwood), the Ada Sports Complex, and a renovated Ada Main Street.

The “Penny for our City” extension election is May 9, 2023.

