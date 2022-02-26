Did you want to attend the Library’s seed starting class but the weather was just to dreadful? Never fear, your Library is here. You will have three more opportunities to attend this class.
Tuesday, March 1st at 5:30 PM
Wednesday, March 16th at 2:00 PM
Saturday, March 19th at 10:00 AM
All supplies will be provided but we do need to have everyone sign up. RSVP at the Library’s front desk or by calling 580-436-8125 prompt 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.