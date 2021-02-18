Another round of cold, dry snow blanketed the Ada area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Some areas received four to six inches of snow on top of Monday's snow totals.
After a week of relentless cold, the forecast calls for a slow warming trend, with daytime highs above freezing Saturday.
People were seen shoveling snow by hand or with vehicles all around Ada. Police dealt with a steady stream of calls about stranded motorists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.