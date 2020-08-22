Kris Gonzalez brings her effervescent smile in every room she enters. Her energy is irrepressible.
Gonzalez, 27, was selected as Miss Oklahoma for America 2020 in a virtual pageant in Corsicana, Texas. The event was virtual due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. The pageant combined three states, Oklahoma, Texas, and California.
“We did the pageant together,” Gonzalez said. “We had no live audience. Everyone was watching through a link in the lobby or in their hotel. During intermission we got to go have our hugs, say, ‘Thanks for coming, thanks for watching.’
“My coordinator Tracy Crist did an extraordinary job putting the pageant together,” Gonzalez said. “She had a lot of last-minute changes due to COVID-19, because we had to switch everything from in-person to virtual. But it turned out really beautiful.”
Gonzalez, who has deep roots in Ada, said her platform is still under development.
“My platform will be based on mental health,” Gonzalez said. “I am still putting it together for Miss America in October. I’m going to combine mental health, inner beauty, and overall ‘failing forward,’ as I like to call it. I want to combine all these things because they’ve had a big impact on my life from childhood until now.”
In 2019, Gonzalez competed in the Mrs. Oklahoma Pageant.
“I was in a different place,” Gonzalez explained. “I was married, I was going for a married title. Then, God had different plans for me, so I decided to go for a Miss title. That’s where the mental health, inner beauty, failing forward comes in.
“You never know what life’s going to throw at you,” Gonzalez said with a big grin. “Just remember that you’re always beautiful internally, and then when you can combine that internal beauty with self-belief, mental health awareness, and taking whatever failures you’ve gone through, and going forward with them instead of backward or even staying still. I think that’s a good basis for my platform.”
The Miss America Pageant is in October, but the final date has not been chosen due to the ongoing pandemic situation. The event is slated to be in Las Vegas.
“We’re not quite sure of the dates yet,” Gonzalez said. “We’re hoping that COVID will play nice.”
Gonzalez said she moved to Ada when she was about 12. She played soccer at Ada Boys and Girls Club, attended Ada Junior High and played soccer there, and attended Ada High, where she played basketball. She attended St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee for two years.
“I wanted to return home to Ada because of my family,” Gonzalez said. “I decided to play soccer for the ECU Tigers under Riley Bailey. He is an incredible coach. I graduated with a business marketing degree. I started KFIT here in Ada. I also opened my own fitness studio in Allen. It was open for about six months, and I had to close it down. It just didn’t work. That was part of my journey of failing forward. Then I was picked up by the Chickasaw Nation. I was able to train their employees and citizens. It expanded by word of mouth. I started training at East Central. That’s where my network began. That’s where KFIT was born.
“My connections to Ada just go so deep and so far,” Gonzalez said. “Family, friends, business connections; I don’t think I’d be where I am an without my journey here in Ada.”
Gonzalez currently makes her home in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.