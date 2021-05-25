Ada's Carroll named A+ Athlete of the Week

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsRobbie Birnie presents Ada High School senior Zac Carroll with the A+ Athlete of the Week award for May 17-21 Thursday at the Cougar Activity Center.

Ada High School senior Zac Carroll was named A+ Athlete of the Week for May 17-21 Thursday at the Cougar Activity Center.

"We're here to present Zac Carroll with a $1000 scholarship for being the A+ Athlete of the Week," Seth Wadley Chevrolet's Robbie Birnie during the ceremony.

"Zac takes pride in representing Ada on the field," Birnie said. "He's a three-year starter for the football team, where he played a number of positions on both sides of the ball, and was name all-district as a senior.

"On the baseball field, Zac has played on the varsity squad all four years, and has a career batting average of over .400. Once he sets a goal, he's sure to accomplish it."

Birnie said that in his free time, Carroll volunteers with the United Way and mentors future Ada Cougars.

A+ Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Seth Wadley Chevrolet, Texoma Chevy Dealers, and KXII Channel 12 television.

