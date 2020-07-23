Ada residents spoke their minds about the Ada City Council’s ordinance passed Monday that requires face masks to be worn in many situations in the community.
The ruling was intended as a measure to help control the spread of the new coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.
Rumor LeJeune said she wears her mask at all times in public and at work.
“I do it out of respect for other people,” LeJeune said. “If I can help save someone, I’m glad to do it.”
Ron Bates expressed concern about confusing and inconsistent information.
“I believe that if the business wants you to wear a mask, I think it would be their decision,” Bates said.
“Or if you want to wear one, it should be your decision. I’m on the fence on the forcing of the masks, because we’re getting conflicting information – how well they work, how they don’t work; which ones work and which ones don’t work; how they protect you or cause damage to you – it’s just a big conflicting issue. Because of the information that we’re getting, I think it should be up to the individual,” he continued. “However, since the city council says they want it done that way, I’m going to comply as best I can.”
“We have already been applying that,” said Corissa Hood, who works for a hospice care facility and deals with a more vulnerable population. “We can’t always maintain six feet or more for social distancing, so for both our safety and our client’s safety we’ve been following those rules (wearing masks) for months at this point. I think of it more from a professional standpoint, since we’ve been dealing with it since the beginning of the pandemic. It definitely doesn’t hurt anything to be more cautious.”
“From the way I read it (the ordinance), it applies when you can’t social distance, you have to wear a mask,” Jeremy Richardson said. “In my place of business, there aren’t usually enough people in here for that to be an issue. Walmart? Yes. Some grocery stores? Possibly. But in most places, there aren’t so many people that you can’t social distance. They (the City) are trying to look out for the people who are vulnerable to this disease, this virus.”
“Taking precautions is always a good thing,” Doreen McAlister said. “Our health is important. I think it’s a good thing. Not everybody agrees with it, but if it helps another person, if those precautions are what it takes, we need to do that, to take care of ourselves and our sisters and brothers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.