Ada residents reacted to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday.
"It's definitely a sigh of relief," Avery Stevens said as he watched inauguration ceremonies on his laptop computer. "Especially after these last four years, culminating on the sixth of January, the insuration on the Capitol, which was undermining to our democracy."
"I think it will be interesting to see the changes in the administration and to see how the transition goes over," Maggie Summers said as she watched the ceremonies on a large television at East Central University's Harland C. Stonecipher School of Business. "I think it will be interesting to see the transition from such a tumultuous presidency that Donald Trump had, so that's what I am really interested to see, to see what Biden and Harris do and how it differs from what we had for the past four years."
"I think it's awesome," Summers said about the election of the first female vice president. "I think it's very exciting that the glass ceiling has finally been broken. I think she'll do great things. Everyone has high expectations of her, and I think she'll meet those expectations."
"While it really is a monumental moment for all people," Stevens said about Vice President Harris, "The sentiment isn't really something I feel I am in a position to truly understand for myself as a white male. The victory is really for women and people of color who look at the state of our nation and see only despair. Vice President Kamala Harris provides inspiration and hope to the infringed-upon in our society – the true meaning of which I feel I cannot wholly comprehend for myself."
Stevens also added that as someone who had grown up with a stutter, he was particularly inspiring to observe someone like President Joe Biden, someone who also grew up with a stutter, to be so successful and to make a difference in the lives of so many.
"This provides me with great confidence in myself and my own future," Stevens added, "just as I am confident, with the swearing-in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, that our nation has the potential to make a turn to reconciliation and that we can begin to view one another as human beings deserving of every fundamental right as outlined in our constitution."
"To have this new beginning, it's like the true start of the new year for me," Stevens said with a laugh.
