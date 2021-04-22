A guilty verdict handed down to Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"It was refreshing to see an officer held accountable, and nice that it gave George’s family a little closure," Cale Prince said. "Unfortunately it’s hard to feel good or be 'happy' about one conviction when you think of Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Alton Sterling, Terrance Crutcher, Bothom Jean, Breonna Taylor, and the many others who have died at the hands of law enforcement."
Here is what readers said on our facebook page:
Sheena Br'nai Martin
It's a good start. Now we have to fix the systemic infection in the police, nationwide. There needs to be a federally mandated use of deadly (or potentially deadly) force. It needs to be akin to what our soldiers have to adhere to in a war zone.
Cody Baggerly
The publicity and press from the trial will, unfortunately, only serve to fuel an appeal at a later date. But, for now, we’ve taken one single step to justice and accountability. If our police have free-er reign to use deadly force than the military, something is wrong.
Mackenzie Wall
Justice wasn’t served. Accountability was served. This can start a series of accountability of a system that hasn’t always been right.
Marshal WyattEarp
He was rightfully convicted. However the lack of personal responsibility in this country is what led to that moment. Floyd made a series of poor choices that led to the moment Chavin made a poor choice.
Holly Maxwell Peters
I believe he was correctly proved guilty. However, we won't know what his sentence is for a bit. And when he does serve time, he will probably not go to general population. He will probably be placed in administrative segregation to "protect him". I personally think prison justice is alive and well, and I know other inmates would probably make sure he was physically punished on a regular basis. I'm not saying that is the right way to do things, but I am saying that it is done that way prison.
Jason O'Neal
I don’t think he will get the minimum but I’m not sure he will get the Max 40 years. I think he will get 20-25 years. At the end of the day, it’s a step forward. Someone was held accountable for their actions and that is a positive step. People need to also hear the stories of police officers not doing these things during traffic stops or interactions with minorities. We only hear the bad and never the good that our police officers are dealing on a daily basis.
Gina Trail
I am very proud that the jury held this man accountable for his actions. It never should have come to Chauvin having George Floyd's life in his hands. Out of control law enforcement needs to stop.
Jeremy Burtt
Being found guilty on all three charges is a good step towards accountability for police who abuse their power. A good portion of police are good apples, but holding the bad apples accountable is the only way to keep the public’s trust and respect.
