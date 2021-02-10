Ada area residents awoke Tuesday to a light coating of ice, freezing drizzle, and plummeting temperatures.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and southern Oklahoma. Forecasts including deepening cold temperatures throughout the region, with Thursday and Friday nighttime lows the coldest of the year so far. The extended forecast called for a low Saturday night of 2º.
Police and rescue personnel reported only sporadic traffic issues related to the weather.
The City of Ada announced that construction on South Center Avenue would be postponed to a later date due to the cold.
Residents are reminded to take extra precautions or pets and livestock, with shelter, heat, and food, and that outdoor water sources will freeze.
