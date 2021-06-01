The Juneteenth celebration lives on this year in Ada with festivities to be held in Harris Park on June 19, at 12:30 p.m.
For African Americans, June 19th has been a lasting traditional display of reminiscence and declaration of emancipation. Over a century later, there is now a national movement for recognition.
Last year, with coordination between community members – Adans joined this movement, hosting the city’s first Juneteenth celebration with over forty participants throughout the evening.
“Last year’s turnout was great, besides the rain. I was really proud of my daughters and I,” Jasmine Daniels said, reflecting on coordinating last year’s celebration in only 10 days.
This year, the City of Ada will be giving a proclamation at the event, honoring Juneteenth as a day of celebration and observance. Attendees can also expect live music, food, face painting, bounce houses, booths and more.
“I want everybody in Ada to come and celebrate with us,” Daniels added. “I don’t want people to think this event is only for black people. It’s for everyone of all colors to come and celebrate the freedom from slavery for us black people in the South.”
The Ada Multicultural Committee will have an informational booth and will offer voter registration on site. Alongside them will be St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, who plans to pass out water bottles. Other organizations/groups and locally owned black businesses are encouraged to come and set up their own booths at the event.
Dr. Christine Pappas, Chair of The Ada Multicultural Committee and member of the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club expresses thoughts in regards to the festivities.
“This Juneteenth celebration in Hammond Heights is really important because its inviting people of Ada into the Hammond Heights community,(that is) in city limits, even though many Adans don’t even know where it is,” Pappas said. “All Americans should celebrate Juneteenth, and if they feel like this isn’t a holiday for them they need to think again.”
