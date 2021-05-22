Citizens of Ada respond to a year of national division regarding policing in America, Black Lives Matter protests and the recent conviction of Derek Chauvin.
“Last year, I feel like it was a good thing. What was going on last year was good." Jerry Wade, 40, of Ada, who works at a local dispensary said Thursday. "And I want to emphasize also, that, people have to understand that the folks that were out there moving and marching, they weren’t looters or rioters or murderers or thieves. In our county when we had the march it was our neighbors, people we work with and go to church with. It made me feel great to see, especially the young people, get out there and find some direction and do something good because it is an issue that needs to be addressed, as is all of the problems in our judicial system, as well as law enforcement. The way it was handled in our city was wonderful.
“The impact was on the media and on us at home, but the impact on our different judicial systems and law enforcement wasn’t as big as what people make it out to be," he said. "You were heard, but what really happened once they heard you? Nothing.”
Iz Miller and Delanie Seals, 19, of Ada, are intersectional activists and students at East Central University. They each conveyed feelings of both burn-out and let down, but are hopeful for the future of their activism.
“I’m feeling disappointed, I know one thing activists keep pressing on, and it annoys a lot of people, is that you can recognize the good moments," Seals said last week. "The moments where, you know, Derek Chauvin held accountable for his actions. But realizing that that is just the first step or many more to come. We haven’t taken the initiative to try to move to those other steps. As for de escalation tactics, getting accountability for the others; Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Anthony Meely – we can’t hold just this one example on a pedestal and talk about how justice is served when there's no accountability for them too."
“It is mostly draining being a queer, black person living in a predominately white town," Miller remarked, "where I have to be around the people who are racist, homophobic, and transphobic day after day. Then having a Black Lives Matter march but still seeing people who look like me being murdered- seeing video cams of it online, it is mentally draining. But again, I’m happy that the officer who did murder George Floyd was convicted, but ultimately it is a small step.”
Carl Allen, 56, Ada Police Chief, expressed feelings of gratitude with regards to the department's relationship with its community during a time when national news highlights repeated divisions. “We’re lucky that we have a neighborly relationship with our citizens," Allen said. "As such, I don’t feel like we suffer from some of the same things you see on a national basis that's making the news in such a big way right now.”
Regarding reformed policing, “Of course we’ve had national headlines that broach these topics and systemic racism, etc. but even before that my administration, my training staff, we were in the process of putting together de-escalation techniques, so even before the George Floyd murder we were already in process with that.”
“I wish we were further, I wish we were at the goal but we are not there," Allen added. "COVID really knocked us off track. Training availability is much less right now than it normally is. We’ve done a lot of stuff in-house but some of these specialty trainings you really need to have.”
“As society evolves, police and policing have to evolve too. You know, one of the things that concerns me and bothers me a little bit is that you see people separate out into groups. This group will have one perspective and this group has one perspective. Police are the enemy vs we support police, you see all of these different perspectives...We’ve got to break that chain and break those boundaries down, right we need to evolve and understand that, and I think you know, 90% of my officers are pretty young folks and they have a different perspective of things than an old guy like me. So we’re evolving. Policing across the United States has to evolve, we understand that.”
Elizabeth Mihelic expressed feelings of dismay for the act of peaceful protest in which a person kneels during pledge to the American flag or the national anthem. "For people not to honor, love, and respect those who got us this far really hurts me," Mihelic said on Saturday at the Ada Farmer's Market.
