Two Adans were injured in separate single vehicle accidents accidents over the weekend.
Rebekah Cottrell, 39, of Ada was driving her 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe on Highway 48 about six miles south of Allen at 6:11 p.m. Friday.
While driving northbound Cottrell’s vehicle entered a curve. It was there she was distracted by a dog in her lap causing the vehicle to go off the roadway to the left.
She then overcorrected to the right rolling her vehicle 1 1/2 times before it came to rest on its top.
Cottrell was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ada and then airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in fair condition with injuries to her face and arm.
•••
Brandon Gore, 27, of Ada, was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident two miles west of Roff on County Road 1650.
Gore was driving a 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on the county road when he struck a barbed wire fence. Gore was ejected landing about 35 feet from his vehicle in a field.
He was airlifted to OU Medical Center and admitted in fair condition with arm and head injuries.
