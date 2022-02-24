During a winter someone recently called “bipolar,” southern Oklahoma and the Ada area is going through another round of sleet, freezing rain and snow.
Forecasts originally called for sleet and freezing rain, but as of midday Wednesday, only a small amount of freezing rain had been observed, with the ground covered by about an inch of sleet and snow. Snow continued to fall around the area.
Forecasts for Thursday include freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain, with some thunder also possible. The forecast high for Thursday is near 33, with a north northwest wind 6 to 10 m.p.h. Chance of precipitation is 80%, with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible, and little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.
Area roads remained slick Wednesday. OG&E reported only a handful of power outages through early afternoon Wednesday.
