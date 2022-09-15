AdaFest, the regional music, arts and cultural festival held annually in Ada, returns Saturday.
The event is hosted by the Happyland Music Alliance Foundation in cooperation with East Central University.
Numerous musicians are slated to play, headlined by Kyle Nix and the 38’s, and RC and the Ambers. AdaFest also offers kid’s games, a film festival, fine arts displays, a cornhole tournament, and food trucks.
Hours for the event are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. AdaFest is free.
For more information, contact David Piercy at happylandmusicalliance@gmail.com.
