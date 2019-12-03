An Ada woman escaped injury in a three-vehicle wreck Saturday night in Payne County.
Jaelyn Sewell was southbound on Country Club Road, four-tenths of a mile north of State Highway 51 and less than a mile north of Stillwater. Her 2017 GMC Sierra truck and a 2017 Chevy Camaro driven by Moore resident Tamesha Chamberlain were stopped in traffic.
A 2018 Infiniti passenger car driven by Yukon resident Courtney Radke was also southbound on Country Club and struck Chamberlain’s vehicle from behind, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The impact caused the Camaro to strike Sewell’s truck.
Radke, 32, refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the OHP report.
Chamberlain was taken to Stillwater Medical Center, where she was admitted in stable condition with head and neck injuries. She was later taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Chamberlain was not listed as a patient Monday, an OU Med spokeswoman said.
Sewell’s passengers — 23-year-old Chouteau resident Corey Pell, 20-year-old Kelsey Briggs of Voss and 20-year-old Lexus Lemburg of Osceola, Nebraska — were not hurt.
Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt, according to the OHP report.
The report said that Radke was driving under the influence and that inattentive driving had caused the accident.
