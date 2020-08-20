Ada woman shows support for Post Office

Debbie Buxton wants everyone to know she supports the U. S. Post Office.
The Ada woman dropped by The Ada News with a handmade “Fund Our Post Office” sign.
“I’m just here in support of the Post Office,” Buxton said. “I know they need funding. I know there are issues, especially about funding near the election.”
Buxton says she needs her mail delivered.
“I’m just here to inform them (passersby),” Buxton said. “I’m not picketing or protesting anyone. I just want to support my post office. People need their mail. They needs their medicines delivered. And it’s constitutional!”
