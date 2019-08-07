A woman was injured Monday night in a rollover wreck on state Highway 1, about 3 miles east of Ada.
Ada resident Madison N. Reeves was westbound on SH 1 when her 2017 Chrysler 200 went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and rolled one-quarter time, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. She was ejected about 10 feet.
Reeves, 22, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition with internal trunk injuries. She was not listed as a patient Tuesday morning.
She was apparently in normal condition at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.
The Chrysler 200 was equipped with seat belts, but they were not being used, according to the OHP report. The vehicle’s airbags were deployed.
