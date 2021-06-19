An Ada woman and three people from Kingston were injured Thursday in a Marshall County crash.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Carolyn Medlock, 24, of Ada, was traveling northbound on Enos Road four miles south and four miles west of Kingston when it crossed the centerline, striking a southbound 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Brittany Osteen, 18, of Kingston. A juvenile male, 16, and a juvenile female, 11, both of Kingston, were also in the vehicle driven by Osteen.
Medlock was transported by Marshall County EMS to Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas, and admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
Osteen and her passengers were also transported by Marshall County EMS to Texoma Medical Center, and all were admitted in stable condition.
Osteen was pinned for approximately 35 minutes before being extricated by Madill Fire Department using the Hurst Tool.
Both vehicles were equipped with seat belts and air bags, but seat belts were only in use by the occupants of the Tacoma.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the OHP.
Assisting the OHP were units from the Madill Fire Department, Enos Fire Department, and Marshall County EMS.
