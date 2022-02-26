Lifelong Ada resident Minnie Sanders is about to turn 100.
The Ada News caught up with Sanders Tuesday as she and her daughter, Shirley Wall, were planning the birthday party.
Sanders’ officially turns 100 on Sunday the 27th, but her party is slated for Monday.
“She’ll have a birthday celebration here on the 28th,” Wall said.
“I was born in 1922,” Sanders said. “I growed up right around here. I went to Pecan Grove School. I walked down the railroad track.”
Wall added that Pecan Grove School was in the area presently occupied by Kerr Lab.
“I graduated from eighth grade,” Sanders said, laughing aloud. “My daddy told me I knew how to read and write, and that’s all I needed to know.”
After her education, Sanders said she went to work cleaning houses.
“At one time, they lived in Arkansas,” Wall said. “When they came back, they were in a covered wagon.
“She is one of 17 children,” Wall continued. “Their parents lived to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, so longevity is in their family. She has eight other siblings still living.”
“Was I married?” Sanders said. “Oh, yes, 52 years! I was married to Robert Sanders.” Robert died at the age of 73.
“I play bingo,” Sanders said. “I won this ring and a bracelet playing bingo,” who wears the ring every day.
Wall said Sanders owned three restaurants in the 1970s in Ada, called Minnie’s.
“The first one was on Broadway,” Wall said. “Then she moved down on East Main across from Pre-Paid. And where Bates Electronics is now, that was her last restaurant.”
Sanders had three daughters. She attends Union Valley Baptist Church. She has lived at Ada Baptist Village since 1993.
