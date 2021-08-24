An Ada woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Pottawatomie County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2011 Mercedes ESM driven by a 75-year-old female of Ada was northbound on U.S. 177 approximately 7/10th of a mile north of State Highway 59B, when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the centerline, colliding with a 2004 Peterbilt semi driven by Robert Ansiel, 48, of Durant. Ansiel was not injured.
The name of the Mercedes driver was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in critical condition with arm injuries. A five-year-old in the Mercedes was not injured.
Seat belts were in use by all parties at the time of the crash.
The incident was investigated by Trooper Barrett Karlin of the Pottawatomie/Lincoln detachment of Troop A, assisted by Trooper Bryan Landers of the Size and Weights Division of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department, Shawnee Absentee Police Department, Tecumseh Fire Department, Macomb Fire Department, REACT EMS and Air Evac.
