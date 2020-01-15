Ada woman charged with child neglect

An Ada woman faces child neglect charges after authorities say a drug-induced, early morning trip to the emergency room ended with the woman’s hand around a nurse’s throat.
Chassity Bray Evans, 32, of Ada was charged with child neglect Monday in Pontotoc County District Court. Evans is scheduled to reappear in court at 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
According to reports filed by Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies, the incident began around 5:56 a.m. Friday, when deputies were called to the Mercy Hospital Ada emergency room regarding a “child neglect issue.” Upon their arrival, deputies said they were told there was a woman in the emergency room who “was so high she could not take care of a child with autism.” Records indicate ER nurses told deputies “[the] child was trying to eat paper towels [and] seat cushions” and that the child “had hit staff and was uncontrollable.”
Deputies report finding Evans to be “very lethargic with a thick, slurred speech and unable to tell reality from the dream state, as she mentioned several times that, ‘all this was fake and that she would wake up from it any minute now.’” At one point, deputies report, Evans yelled at the child to “get the f**k away from me,” and told deputies several times to “just take the child away from there because she needed to rest.”
Records indicate when deputies and hospital staff attempted to restrain the child to prevent the child from harming itself or damaging the ER facility, Evans attempted to grab an ER staff member by the throat. Deputies report they restrained Evans and advised her “not to put her hands on anyone,” but a short while later, deputies say, Evans attempted to assault another nurse.
Child welfare workers from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services were called to the emergency room, where they took the child into emergency custody. Evans was arrested in the emergency room and, upon being released from the hospital, she was taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center. During the ride to the Justice Center, deputies report, Evans continued to insist she was having a dream, saying, “This isn’t real and I’m going to wake up from all of this.”
