An Ada woman is facing felony forgery charges after allegedly passing an altered cashier’s check at a local bank.
Talla Hallum, 21, of Ada, was arrested July 28 on charges of passing a forged check, possession of forged instruments and second degree check forgery.
Records indicate Ada police officers were called to Citizens Bank, 123 West 12th St. in Ada, June 6 by bank officials who reported having received a forged check.
Police report bank officials told them Hallum opened a checking account at the bank May 3, presenting what appeared to be a $2,600 cashier’s check. Bank officials told police Hallum deposited $400 in the account and took the remaining $2,200 in cash. However, bank officials told police the check was returned as “altered” four days later.
Bank officials told police they contacted Hallum and informed her the check was returned. Hallum promised to return the funds, they said, but never did. When bank officials tried to contact Hallum again at the phone number they previously used to reach her, they told police they were told by whoever answered the phone that they had the wrong number.
Police continue to investigate the matter. No court date was set by the time this article went to print.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.