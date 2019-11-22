Ada woman added to Municipal League's Honor Roll of Service

A longtime member of the Ada Cemetery Commission was recently added to the Oklahoma Municipal League’s Honor Roll of Service.
Vicky Petete was appointed to the Cemetery Commission on Aug. 15, 1994, and has now served for over 25 years.
Vicky has been employed at Vision Bank for 28 years and currently works as a chief financial officer. She attended Central State University and obtained a master’s degree from East Central University. She has been an adjunct teacher at East Central University for seven years. In addition to serving on the Cemetery Commission, Vicky also serves on the Mercy West Hospital Board and the East Central Foundation Board and is a member of the Ada Rotary Club and Trinity Baptist Church.
Vicky played a key role in the design of the new entrances at Rosedale Cemetery. According to Cemetery sexton Daniel Murray, “Everyone I have talked to thinks they look great.”
Vicky is married to Leon Petete and they have two daughters, Tori and Kamberley, and three grandchildren, Brittin, Baker, and Bishop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.