Ada Winter Cougar Preview is tonight

Come out and meet the Cougars that will be participating in sports over the next few months at the Winter Cougar Preview tonight at the Ada Cougar Activity Center.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concession stand will be available with Mazzio's Pizza, Pigskins Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos, Polish Sausage, candy and drinks. Make plans to have dinner at the ACAC, with proceeds going to the Ada Athletic Department.
The Winter Cougar Preview begins at 6:30 p.m. and there will be introductions for: JH Wrestling, JH Girls Basketball, JH Cheer, Youth Wrestling League Members, JH Boys Basketball, AHS Couganns, Willard 5th and 6th grade Basketball, HS Girls Basketball, HS Boys Basketball, AHS Cheer, HS Girls Wrestling and HS Boys Wrestling.
A skills competition will take place at 7:15 p.m.
Come out and support the winter sports Cougar athletes.
