With the popular Halloween Safe House at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex being canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, Trick-or-Treat Night in Ada has not and is still a go.
The city of Ada has said the official local trick-or-treat night will be Saturday, Oct. 31 as kids will be able to go door-to-door or attend some other event being planned for the treat-filled holiday.
“The Halloween Safe House draws such a huge crowd and with the close confinements of the Agri-Plex, we felt the best thing was to cancel the event,” said a spokesperson for the city.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating will start just before dusk. Residents wishing to participate should leave their porch light on. The city is asking the public to “please respect those that do not wish to participate.”
There are several events being planned for that night including one by the Ada Baptist Temple, which is having a candy carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. If you would like your event posted in the newspaper please send and email to news@theadanews.com.
