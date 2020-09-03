The Ada Cougars and five other area football teams will kick off their 2020 seasons Friday night.
The Cougars travel to Ardmore to face age-old rival Ardmore. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Noble Stadium.
There will be no COVID-19 mandates in place for Friday’s night’s clash.
“Ardmore administration recommends masks, there will be hand sanitizer available, but there will be no seating capacity restrictions,” according to an announcement made by the Ada Cougar Quarterback Club.
For a full preview of that contest, see today’s sports pages. The game will be broadcast live on Cool 99.3 FM by Cougar play-by-play man Kenny Morrison and his partner, Brent Smith.
In other action across the area, the Allen Mustangs will travel to Lexington for their season-opener. Kickoff for that contest is 7 p.m. Allen was originally scheduled to face Tishomingo, but the THS football program is currently shut down due to positive cases of COVID-19.
The rest of the local schedule includes Konawa at Crooked Oak, Christian Heritage at Stratford, Sasakwa at Olive and Washington at Sulphur. The Bulldogs opened their season in Zero Week and dropped a 28-7 decision to Class 4A No. 3 Tuttle on the road last Friday.
