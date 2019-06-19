To keep the blood supply strong through the summer months, Oklahoma Blood Institute needs Ada residents to make donation a priority. Currently only about 8% of the population of Ada are blood donors!
An All-American blood drive sponsored by People’s Electric Cooperative, Mercy Ada and the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center will occur from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 28 at the Agri-Plex Convention Center, 1710 N. Broadway.
Two tickets to an Oklahoma City Dodgers baseball game will be awarded to every person who gives blood.
Each donor will also receive their choice of a voucher for one free entry to Science Museum Oklahoma or for two free entries to Safari Joe’s H20 Water and Adventure Park and a “Summer Vibes” T-shirt.
Anyone age 16 and older* and generally in good health can donate blood.
“The summer months, in addition to the recent severe flooding and upcoming Independence Day holiday, put incredible stress on the blood supply for patients in our state,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We are grateful for all donors who can take time before and during the holiday week to help Oklahomans who will need blood throughout the summer.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute’s volunteer donors provide every drop of blood needed by patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances across Oklahoma.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood at this drive, call 1-877-340-8777 or visit www.obi.org.
