Ada to gradually reopen facilities

Ada is set to gradually reopen city facilities beginning May 15.
Beginning May 15, city officials plan to reopen City Hall, Public Works and Community Services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, city officials said in a prepared statement. Rental facilities, including Wintersmith Lodge and the Arts and Heritage Center, will be available to reserve for rental after May 15.
Facilities where people tend to gather in large numbers, such as the Ada Public Library and Irving Community Center, will remain closed until further notice. The curbside recycling service will also remain suspended until further notice.
City officials said the library will continue to serve as a meal site for the Chickasaw Nation Meal Program, and the Irving Community Center will continue to provide lunch for senior citizens.
Citizens encouraged to adhere to CDC protocol
Based upon the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the city of Ada is encouraging all of its citizens to adhere to the following protocol:
• Wash your hands thoroughly. Use alcohol-based hand gel.
• Wear a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained.
• Cover your cough and sneezes to prevent others from getting sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth. Germs spread this way.
• Keep surfaces clean by wiping them down with a household disinfectant.
• Stay at home if you are sick.
See updates and information from the Center for Disease Control at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus2019-nCoV/index.html or the state health department at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.