Ada officials plan to reopen the city’s recreational facilities beginning June 1.
The city’s plan to reopen the Ada Sports Complex, summer tennis facilities, playground equipment and basketball and volleyball courts at city parks, splash pads and both aquatic centers is contingent upon the state implementing phase three of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up & Recover Safely (OURS) Plan.
Assuming phase three of the OURS Plan is implemented as planned, the following facilities and will be reopened to the public beginning June 1.
• Ada Sports Complex, June 1.
• Summer tennis, June 1.
• Playground equipment, basketball and volleyball courts at city parks, June 1.
• Pop-Up Play, June 2.
• Glenwood Splash Pad, June 8.
• Wintersmith and Glenwood aquatic centers are anticipated to reopen June 8.
For more information or questions, call the city of Ada Recreation Department at 580-436-6300 x238. For more information about the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
