Ada Terrace Apartments celebrated a grand re-opening Thursday, marking the end of a renovation funded by a group of public and private investors. The project was one part of a multi-million dollar rural affordable housing rehabilitation effort.
Greystone Affordable Development, working in partnership with Inola-based Green Companies Development Group, Inc., USDA Rural Development and other public and private investors spent $38.5 million to rehabilitate 11 apartment complexes. Collectively, the properties comprise 294 apartment homes, all of which are either income- or age-restricted, in eight counties across the state.
In a statewide, pooled transaction, Greystone’s affordable housing development group worked closely with USDA’s Rural Housing Service, state and national offices and the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency to coordinate and secure the financing needed to acquire and rehabilitate the at-risk housing.
“This transaction is a wonderful model for other affordable housing owners to follow when considering the inevitable aging of precious income- and age-restricted housing stock,” said Deborah Jenkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency. “We are thrilled to participate in this process and to support the preservation of Oklahoma’s affordable housing.”
Greystone Affordable Development officials said substantial renovations, averaging $33,800 per unit, included both interior and exterior improvements. Particular emphasis was placed on bringing the properties, built between 1978 and 1986, up to modern standards, addressing accessibility, functional obsolescence and deterioration.
State and city officials and residents of Ada Terrace apartments held a grand-re-opening ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of the property’s rehabilitation.
“I’m just excited. Workforce housing has been a big issue for Ada for a long time,” state Sen. Greg McCortney said. “It’s actually something I worked on when I was on Ada City Council. Seeing a project like this come to fruition — federal, state and local all working together — is a model for how we’re going to grow the city of Ada.”
House District 25 Rep. Ronny Johns echoed McCortney’s statements.
“Well, we’re just celebrating what’s been accomplished here,” Johns said. “All the entities coming to together and being able to provide this for our community is nothing but positive. Everything’s positive about it.”
