Ava Manwell, Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen and a freshman at Ada Junior High School has been working to purchase backpacks for children in foster care through her program, Fostering HOPE.
Her friend, Mary Beth Johnson, a sophomore at Ada High School, added stuffed animals for each backpack. Dr. Mark Weems donated toothbrushes and toothpaste to Ava for each backpack.
These items along with combs and brushes were put together by the girls along with Maeli Manwell, Alex Byrd and Ava Moon, who are being taught about community service.
