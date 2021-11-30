An Ada teen was found near death while hunting Saturday morning, and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Officials are not yet sure of how the teen passed away, and haven't ruled out a medical cause.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said 17-year-old Wyatt Brown was found at a hunting location by his father, who had gone to check on him when he didn't respond to his father's texts.
According to a report by Pontotoc County Sherriff's Deputy Ryan Hudson, Brown's father said when he topped a hill, he saw his son hanging a from an elevated tree stand, still in his harness.
Brown's father climbed up, cut the harness tether, and began CPR on his son, according to the report.
Hudson said when he arrived on the scene, he spoke with Mercy EMS Supervisor Chris McGill.
"(McGill) said when he arrived, (Brown) was on the ground and EMS was working on him," Hudson said "(McGill) said (Brown) was in full cardiac arrest, and would be transported to Mercy Hospital."
McGill said Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Brown's father told emergency personnel that he did not understand what happened to his son, that he was healthy and did not have any known medical conditions.
"(His father) stated (Brown) was wearing his harness correctly, and could not understand why he couldn’t just lift himself back up to the stand," Hudson said. "(He said his son) was strong and could have easily pulled himself back up."
Christian said there did not appear to be any signs of trauma, and an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.
Brown's memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at H2O Church. See full obituary on page 3 of today's edition.
