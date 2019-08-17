With the help of a state grant, Ada High School’s upper-level math students will be working with sixth-grade accelerated math students at Willard Grade Center this year.
Ada High math teachers Stephanie Duncan, Chris Eckler, Cole Jones and Jana Wakefield recently received a Public School Classroom Support Grant for just under $5,000, which will provide funds for graphing calculators.
The calculators will help students at both schools, said Duncan, who teaches geometry and Advanced Placement calculus at Ada High.
“These calculators are going to help our AP classes and our upper-level math classes,” she said. “We’re going to get to work with the lower-level kids and try to excite them about math and show them different things they can do with the calculator, to help get them excited about being part of the math programs we have here at Ada High.”
Duncan said participants will visit Willard at least three times this year as part of the grant.
The new calculators will come in handy as the high school students help sixth-graders solve math problems using a given function of a particle’s position. That information will help the students determine things like instantaneous velocity, acceleration and speed while building air-powered dragsters.
Jones, who teaches Algebra II, said Ada High’s math teachers are looking forward to starting the grant.
“We’re all excited — the whole math department,” he said. “Everybody’s ready to go with it. It’s going to be great.”
Wakefield, who teaches trigonometry, college algebra and pre-AP geometry, said Ada High math teachers hope to convince younger students to continue studying math throughout high school.
“That’s the idea behind this grant, is to be able to use the high school students to encourage the younger ones to keep at it and to let them see the possibilities that they have by going forward with it,” she said.
Eckler, who teaches Algebra II, said one of the goals of the grant is to promote advanced math education.
“It’s just a really good thing, I think, long term, to help keep the AP programs going here for Ada High School and kind of get kids excited about math,” he said.
About the grant
Fifty Oklahoma teachers recently received Public School Classroom Support Grants of up to $5,000 apiece to support their classrooms, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. OSDE administered the grants, which totaled $70,000, for the first time this year.
State law allows taxpayers to earmark part of their state tax refunds for a fund which supports the grants.
The grant focuses on supporting the needs of English learners, plus a subject area that lines up with the state textbook adoption cycle, according to the news release. This year, the subject area was math. The goal is to ensure that grant dollars are spent on materials that supplement textbooks and offer opportunities to collaborate or explore other teaching methods.
The winning grant applications, which represented districts across Oklahoma, were chosen on the basis of student instruction and potential benefits for students.
Applications for 2020-21 grants, which will support English learners, social studies and arts instruction, will be available in the spring of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.