Ada Sunrise Rotary is slated to host their second annual luncheon for first responders Friday at the Aldridge Hotel Ballroom."It'll be Friday, August 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.," Adam Wrublewski, Ada Sunrise Rotary President, said Friday. "It is for all of our first responders here in Pontotoc County, even our volunteer first responders. I know we have a lot of volunteer firefighters, who I hope can make it.
"This is a luncheon just to let them know how much we appreciate what they do in our community," Wrublewski added.
Wrublewski said the event is informal, and first responders can come by any time during the luncheon, and are welcome to take their lunches with them or eat in the ballroom.
"They are welcome to stay and enjoy fellowship with their fellow first responders," Wrublewski said. "Last year we had a pretty good response to it, and this year we want to make sure we reach all of our first responders. Anyone who is a first responder is more than welcome. We hope to see you there."
Seating at the Aldridge Ballroom has been altered to allow social-distancing.
