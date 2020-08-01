The Ada Sunrise Rotary Club hosted an appreciation luncheon for local first responders Friday at the Aldridge Hotel Ballroom. The event was intended to show support for area emergency personnel during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.
“We’re doing a spaghetti dinner for Ada Police, Ada Fire Department and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies,” Ada Sunrise Rotary Secretary Shannon Nelligan said. “Basically, we’re trying to keep morale up for our first responders, showing them that we appreciate them, that we love them and that we’re always here to support them in today’s world with everything going on.”
Ada Sunrise Rotary President Steve Gardner said the four-hour luncheon was planned to accommodate both daytime shifts of the Ada fire and police departments.
“We want to show those guys how much we appreciate them by feeding them lunch and by taking care of them,” Gardner said. “We’ve been real fortunate that Crosspoint Church paid for the function, and they are here today serving, helping us out.”
“Tinker Federal Credit Union has donated some door prizes,” Nelligan said. “They donated three items. KYKC was here for a live remote broadcast. It’s been really fun.”
The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.