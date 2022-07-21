Ada Sunrise Rotary delivered furniture to the children’s section of the Ada Public Library Saturday, July 16.
It was received by Library Director Jolene Poore.
“We are so pleased to receive this furniture. I am sure that the children of Ada will enjoy it,” Poore said.
Three pieces of furniture were purchased for the children’s area. They are marked with plaques bearing the Rotary Wheel which is Rotary’s symbol.
The furniture was paid for through a grant from Rotary District 5770. Each year member clubs have an opportunity to coordinate a service project in their communities.
“I am ecstatic that the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club was able to provide this furniture to the children of Ada and serve our community,” said club president Adam Wrublewski.
