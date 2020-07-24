The Ada Sunrise Rotary Club recently received a grant from Rotary District 5770 to provide cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to Mama T’s B&B to help the homeless shelter cope with the outbreak of COVID-19.
The grant was in the amount of $1796. Supplies were purchased from local suppliers Cintas and Treat’s Solutions.
Mama T’s B&B is Pontotoc County’s only homeless shelter. Mama T’s coordinates with Pontotoc County Board of Commissioners to provide shelter and care to people with COVID-19 or those who may be at risk. Approximately 30 guests stay at Mama T’s every night. In a three-months period approximately 100 unique guests are at the shelter and they live in close proximity in common spaces and bunk bed sleeping arrangements.
“It is imperative to stop the spread of COVID-19 in facilities like this one,” said Ada Sunrise Rotary spokesperson Christine Pappas. “Keeping these 100 people and the staff at Mama T’s safe can protect the rest of Pontotoc County as well as all of Oklahoma. Additionally, Ada is the capital of the Chickasaw Nation and native communities are particularly susceptible to viral diseases such as COVID-19. The fact that there is a higher rate of infection and death in Native American communities makes the need all the more pressing for places like Ada.”
In coordination with Mama T’s Executive Director Crystal Lamb, the club developed a list of immediate needs including mops, cleanser, dish soap, laundry soap, face masks, and hand sanitizer. Members of Ada Sunrise Rotary delivered the supplies. Appropriate social distancing and face mask wearing will be implemented. A large percentage of our members will not be able to help deliver supplies because they are either over 65 or live In Immunocompromised homes or both.
Pappas and Jolla Cash of the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club wrote the grant.
