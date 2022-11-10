Ada Sunrise Rotary Club hosting Veterans Day program

On November 11 at 7:00 a.m. Ada Sunrise Rotary Club will host its annual Veterans Day Program at the Aldridge Cafe Ballroom. All are invited to attend. The club will sponsor breakfast for any veterans.
The 2022 featured speaker is John Engel. Engel is an Ada native. He is a U.S. Army Veteran with 22 years of active-duty service as a16R Vulcan Air Defense Crewman, and 18 years as an Armor/Intelligence Officer. Engel traveled to over 30 countries while serving in the military with deployments in Haiti, Afghanistan, and Iraq.
Engel collegiate accomplishments began at ECU, while serving as an infantryman in the Oklahoma National Guard, where he earned his B.S. in Criminal Justice. He later obtained a Master’s in Human Relations from OU in 2008.
Engel retired from the Army in January, 2012. He continued to serve as a civilian contractor assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad from June 2013 to February 2018.
He has worked at ECU with the Veterans Upward Bound program as an Academic Counselor/Instructor and Program Coordinator since 2018.
