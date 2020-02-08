Ada Sunrise Rotary recently donated a Chemco glass grinder to the City of Ada.
The $9,400 machine—intended to improve Ada’s glass recycling capabilities—was made possible by a district simplified grant from Rotary District 5770.
“Today we inaugurated the glass grinder, and what we hope to do is begin a new era of glass reused in Ada,” Ada Sunrise Rotary President Christine Pappas said.
Community members took turns placing glass bottles into the machine during the ceremony, then examining the product — a gritty, sand-like substance.
Pappas said the plans for the grinder remain a work in progress and continues to evolve.
“We hope to keep thousands, if not millions, of tons of glass out of the landfills in this area,” Pappas added.
“The idea of crushing glass would not have happened without the Ada Jobs Foundation’s pitch competition,” Pappas said. “It was the research I did for the pitch competition that helped inform our decision to write the grant and buy the glass grinder.”
Guests drank a toast to the grinder’s future from a glass bottle, which was then placed in the grinder.
