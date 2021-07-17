Ada students reminded to pre-enroll

Currently enrolled students and even those new to the Ada School District are reminded to pre-enroll for the upcoming school year.
Parents need to go to adacougars.net online and scroll down to the “quick links” section, and click on the appropriate link for Current or New Students.
For enrollment access you must have Gradebook PARENT Login (not student login). If you do not remember your password, use the password reset. If you do not have a login contact your current site. Please use the Chrome browser.
Enrollment confirmation is Aug. 5-6.
A meet-and-greet orientation will be Aug. 12-13. The first day of school is Aug. 18.
Immunization Notice: Effective, July 1, 2021, for school enrollment, a parent or guardian shall provide one of the following: current, up-to-date immunization records, or a completed and signed exemption form. This includes all enrolling K and 7th grade as well as any new students.
Note: If you need assistance, please contact the enrollment coordinator at 580-310-7345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.