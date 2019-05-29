WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Midwestern State University recognized 1,192 honor students for the spring 2019 semester. The President’s Honor Roll included 433 students, the Provost’s Honor Roll included 365 students and the Dean’s Honor Roll included 394 students.
A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than A (4.0) will be included on the President’s Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.
A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost’s Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.
A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.
Two students from Ada were included on the President’s Honor Roll. They are:
• Shanee Armbrister, radiologic technology.
• Jaycob West, radiologic technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.