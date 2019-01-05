Ada City Schools students recently spent a week honing their tech-related skills by working with robots and other devices.
Students participated in Computer Science Education Week and the National Hour of Code, a nationwide celebration of computer science, the week of Dec. 3-8. District officials planned hands-on activities for each grade, which gave students an opportunity to work with specific devices and suitable robots.
Students at the Ada Early Childhood Center used robots known as BeeBots to code pathways, and elementary school students had an opportunity to program another type of robot known as Ozobots, said Paula Kedy, executive director of academics and instruction for the school district. Ada Junior High and Ada High School students completed activities suggested by code.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding schools’ access to computer science and boosting participation by women and underrepresented minorities.
Elementary students worked in the district’s new DART Foundation iLabs, which are designed to help students develop their thinking, collaborative and creative skills. Secondary students performed their work on desktop computers and other devices, using activities developed by code.org.
Representatives from East Central University’s Math and Science Institute assisted teachers in developing lesson plans for teaching coding skills to students.
In addition, guest speakers visited schools to discuss technology and work with students on coding activities, Kedy said.
“The event was a HUGE success,” she said Friday in an email. “I had many parents call to say that their kids were so excited about learning to code. Many even said that they planned to purchase the robots for their kids for Christmas.”
The activities supported Ada City Schools’ emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, part of the district’s new strategic plan. The goal is to equip students with technology-related skills that will prepare them for entering the workforce.
Superintendent Mike Anderson said he was glad that the district had observed Computer Science Education Week and the Hour of Code.
“By providing these engaging, hands-on opportunities for all of our students, we are opening their eyes to the careers of the future and are helping them to acquire the skills necessary for post-secondary success,” he said in a news release.
