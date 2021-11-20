Over thirty young women from the Ada City Schools joined Governor Kevin Stitt and 650 aeronautics industry leaders in Oklahoma City on November 5th to celebrate Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day.
The event, hosted by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and the AAR Corporation, was designed to recognize the roles that women have played throughout the history of aviation, particularly in Oklahoma.
The emcee for this year’s event was Chickasaw astronaut John Herrington, the first Native American in space. Herrington made his voyage to space as part of the Space Shuttle Endeavour’s STS-113 Mission. He carried the Chickasaw Nation flag on the 13-day mission.
Keynote speaker for the luncheon was 82 year-old astronaut, Wally Funk. Funk became the oldest woman to go into space on July 20, 2021 aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard Spacecraft. She is one of two surviving members of the Mercury 13 group of trained astronauts and is the only one of the thirteen women to have the opportunity to travel to space.
Funk encouraged the young women in the audience by saying, “Don’t sit on a pile of negative. Don’t ever slow down. I never let anything stop me!” Funk, a graduate of Oklahoma State University is just one of Oklahoma’s female aviation and aerospace pioneers.
In 1929, Pearl Carter Scott, a Chickasaw citizen from Marlow, Oklahoma became America’s youngest pilot when she completed her solo flight at age thirteen. From 1996-2007, Bethany’s Shannon Lucid held the world record for the most time in space by a woman. Jerrie Cobb, a graduate of Oklahoma City Classen High School, was also part of the Mercury 13 training group at NASA.
Ada High School aviation student, Sara Ellis, said, “It was a really exciting day. To be able to see how important aviation is to Oklahoma and to meet so many women who encouraged me to work toward my aviation goals was amazing!”
Table decorations for the statewide event were created by art students from the Ada City School District. Orchestrated by Ada High School art teacher, Meredith Roberts, students created Chihuly inspired planets that were used to set the tone for the luncheon.
