Ada student takes a deep dive in the arts at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute

ADA [ndash] Services for Inez Gertrude Gould, 92, of Ada are at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Brian Lewis will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanette Cemetery. Mrs. Gould passed away Sunday, July 5 at an Ada hospital. She was born Sept. 12, 1927, in Trousdale, to And…