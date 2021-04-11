Ada student accepted into Youth Leadership Oklahoma

Kylie Cutler, a junior at Ada High School, has been accepted into the twenty first class of Youth Leadership Oklahoma. Leadership Oklahoma selects 52 rising high school seniors through a competitive process based on proven leadership, geographic, ethnic and cultural diversity to participate in its annual Youth Leadership Oklahoma (YLOK) class program.
YLOK Class 21 members plan to travel the state during a week-long trip at the end of May to learn about Oklahoma’s history, culture, issues and leaders and begin to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for our state.
YLOK was created in 2001 with the mission to develop in young leaders a feeling of hope, pride and a responsibility for Oklahoma’s future. Over 900 students have participated in this one of a kind program.
The all-expense paid weeklong program begins and ends in Oklahoma City. Other cities visited throughout the week will include Norman, Lawton, Shawnee, Tulsa, Stillwater, and Enid. In each community, YLOK Class 21 will learn about Oklahoma’s resources, issues and treasures, meet with state leaders and further develop their own leadership skills.
“YLOK was a great opportunity for us to learn about our personal leadership styles,” said a YLOK Class 20 participant about their experience last summer, “I learned how to listen to other perspectives before making my opinion. I also learned in any leadership position, there will be people who do not have the same views as you and that is good! Listening to other people is one of the greatest ways to learn.”
“Leadership Oklahoma is very excited about the fifty-two young people chosen for this year’s program. YLOK Class 21 is an outstanding blend of student leadership from across the state.” said Adam Leaming, Chief Executive Officer for the University Center at Ponca City and Leadership Oklahoma’s Class 21’s Youth Program Chair.
Support for the program is provided by AAON; Arvest Bank; BancCentral; Blue Cross Blue Shield of OK; Cherokee Nation Businesses; Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma; Cresap Family Foundation; Enid Regional Development Alliance; Hardesty Family Foundation; Inasmuch Foundation; Mary K. Chapman Foundation; McCasland Foundation; McMahon Foundation; Noble Research Institute; LLC; Paycom; Sarkeys Foundation; SONIC Foundation; numerous individual donations and the Leadership Oklahoma General Fund. For more information, please contact Marion Paden; President and CEO; Leadership Oklahoma; 405-848-0001 or mpaden@leadershipoklaoma.com.
