The Ada High School softball team was well-represented on the All-District 5A-4 postseason awards list released earlier this week.
Ada's Taylor Henry was named the 5A-4 All-District Coach of the Year, junior Amaya Frizell was named the 5A-4 All-District shortstop, freshman Jakobi Williams was named the 5A-4 All-District first baseman and freshman Abbey Strong was named one of six 5A-4 All-District Utility players.
Three other Lady Cougars — freshman Rylynn Truett, freshman Trenity Duvall and sophomore Chardoney Stick — were named to the 5A-4 All-District honorable mention list.
Amaya Frizell
Shortstop
Frizell hit a team-best .505 this season and was a playmaker at shortstop for the Lady Cougars. It was her third consecutive all-district honor.
"She made it in two different districts," Henry said. "When she was a freshman we were in (Class) 4A. Amaya led our infield all year. All the rest of our infield were freshmen. She was a true leader."
Frizell made just seven errors all season and made even more web gems.
"She made all kinds of great defensive plays too. She really had a great year," Henry said.
Abbey Strong
Utility
Strong had one of the most incredible stats of any Ada player this season. She never struck out and was the team's leadoff hitter.
"She had 108 at-bats and did not strike out if that tells you anything," Taylor said. "She was our leadoff hitter and was a solid third baseman."
The term "utility player" seems to fit Strong nicely.
"She was our backup pitcher and really could do whatever we needed her to do," Henry said. "I called her our firecracker. When she got going, we all got going. She has a great softball IQ and works her tail off."
Jakobi Williams
First Base
Like Frizell, Williams only had seven errors all season and had a golden glove at first base.
"She has a great glove over there. She was going to snag it no matter where we threw it. She saved their butts a lot of the time,' Henry said.
About halfway through the season, Williams settled in as the team's cleanup hitter and finished with a .365 batting average and 35 RBIs.
"She started out towards the bottom of the lineup and worked her tail off and made her way to the four-hole," Henry said.
Taylor Henry
Coach of the Year
Henry helped Ada finish fourth in District 5A-4 and the Lady Cougars ended up with an overall record of 15-18 in a rollercoaster season.
"I was pretty shocked. It was cool," Henry said and then deflected the credit to her players.
"I'm proud of our kids. They're the ones that put in the work to help turn this program around. It's all them," she said.
The 2020 Lady Cougars
Henry said her team overcame a lot during the season, especially a crazy schedule that included very few home games.
"We dealt with a lot of adversity just with all the COVID stuff. We didn't get to have any scrimmages or summer league. There were lots of rescheduling games," she said.
In fact, Ada opened the season Aug. 10 with a loss to Tupelo (which they Lady Cougars later avenged) and then played a whopping 19 consecutive road games before finally hosting on Sept. 17.
"That was hard. I think it helped them to learn to control what you can control," Henry said.
It would have been a grueling road trip for any team, especially for one as young as Ada's. Henry started six freshmen, two sophomores and a junior.
"What was awesome to me — starting that many freshmen — we got a lot of experience and no one can take that away," she said.
That experience ended with a trip to Coweta to face the host Lady Tigers. In the regional championship game, Coweta defeated Ada 5-0. The Lady Tigers went on to win the Class 5A State championship with a 35-3 record.
"We played with Coweta who ended up winning the state tournament," Henry said. "That experience will do nothing but benefit them in the future."
That future looks pretty bright.
———o———
Durant's Abi Gregory was the District 5A-4 Player of the Year and Talequah's Bailey Jones was the Pitcher of the Year.
The 5A-4 Offensive Player of the Year was Maddy Kearns of Glenpool and the 5A-4 Defensive Player of the Year was Lexi Zurovetz of McAlester.
All-district pitchers included Mikah Vanno Tahlequah, Bellamy Knight of Durant and Maggie Hummingbird of Glenpool.
The 5A-4 All-District catchers were Kayten Herman of Glenpool and Kayce Polson of Durant.
Charlea Cochran of Tahlequah was the 5A-4 second baseman and Jayle Ray of Tahlequah was the 5A-4 third baseman.
The 5A-4 outfielders included Allison Bond of McAlester, Riley Kaler of Durant and Mia Allen of Tahlequah.
Other 5A-4 utility players were Bailey Enlow of Tahlequah, Elizabeth Milligan of McAlester, Lexi Hannah of Tahlequah, Anna Oshoa of Will Rogers and Hannah Kaler of Durant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.