The Ada Shakespeare Co. is back in Wintersmith Park this week with their production of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”
The show will open Thursday and run through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. each evening at the Wintersmith Park Music & Movie Venue. The show is completely free to the public, although there is a suggested donation of $4 per person.
The play, directed by ASC founding member Alan Marshall, combines traditional Shakespearean dress with live and classical music to create a show that is truly distinctive. In addition to the incorporation of live music, provided by cast member Susanne Wooley, the Ada Shakespeare Company has partnered with Happyland Music Association to provide microphones and amplified sound for the performances.
The cast includes the tortured Hamlet, played by John Luke Garber. Rodney Weaverling makes his ASC debut as King Claudius. The role of Queen Gertrude will be alternated by Kimberly Wren and Margie Beck, with Wren performing Thursday and Saturday, and Beck on Friday and Sunday. Sunnie Smith, in her most impressive performance to date, takes on Ophelia, while Mitchell Galbreaith plays her brother, Laertes, and Shan Scroggins plays Polonius, advisor to the king and father of the two.
Other cast members include Annette Wright as Horatio, and Jack Malm and Ashley Sweetland as the inimitable Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. Rounding out the cast in a variety of roles are Chad Woods, Lori Roberts, Jermol Courer, Sam Baker and Xander Baker.
The Ada Shakespeare Co. is currently in the process of obtaining 501(C)3 nonprofit status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.