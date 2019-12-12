Ada scientist recognized as Oklahoma Water Pioneer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Area citizen and scientist Dr. Ann Keeley was recognized recently by Gov. J. Kevin Stitt as an Oklahoma Water Pioneer at the 40th annual Oklahoma Governor's Water Conference and Research Symposium at the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City. The award is in recognition of Keeley’s “exceptional contributions in the planning, development, management, protection, and/or conservation of Oklahoma's water resources.”
“As a citizen, a scientist, and an administrator, Dr. Keeley has served her community, region, state and nation in all facets of managing groundwater resources. We owe her, and all of the Oklahoma Water Pioneers, a huge debt of gratitude for their service and dedication,” said OWRB Executive Director Julie Cunningham.
Keeley has worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at its Robert S. Kerr Research Center in Ada since 1998 and was recently named director of the Groundwater Characterization and Remediation Division. As a research microbiologist, her groundbreaking scientific work with the agency has included extensive research into groundwater contamination and remediation, and her numerous publications and scientific findings are well-respected among water scientists around the world.
Keeley has provided technical assistance to the EPA’s regional offices, headquarters and many others on the restoration of groundwater and ecosystems at a multitude of Superfund and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act sites. Today, her division leads the nation as the EPA’s center of expertise for groundwater remediation research.
Along with her scientific contributions, her efforts to promote cooperative research between the EPA and the Chickasaw Nation, the state of Oklahoma and East Central University have been unsurpassed, providing multiple opportunities for high-paying jobs, industry growth and economic development in the region.
Keely was a founding member of the Ada Water Resources Board in 1999 and currently serves as a member of the Oka' Institute’s Advisory Council and research subcommittee. She has dedicated her career to the advancement of scientific solutions that will allow us to be the best possible stewards of our water resources both today and well into the future.
"I was honored to receive such a prestigious award from Governor J. Kevin Stitt and be included among the most notable pioneers in water resources in Oklahoma from 1985 and many years to come," said Keeley.
The Oklahoma Water Pioneer Awards were initiated in 1985. To date, 134 individuals have been added to this prestigious list, representing many water-related fields and professions. Recipients of the awards are recognized during special ceremonies at the conference.
The other 2019 Oklahoma Water Pioneer Award winners included Tom Buchanan, general manager for the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District, and Arnold Miller, former water and wastewater superintendent with 48 years of service to Weatherford.
For more information on the Oklahoma Water Pioneer Award, including past recipients, visit: http://www.owrb.ok.gov/GWC/pioneers.php.
