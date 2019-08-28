Ada City Schools will conduct security and fire drills today and Thursday at all school sites.

The drill schedule is as follows:

• Today: Security drills at 8:45 a.m. at Ada Early Childhood Center, 9:30 a.m. at Washington Grade Center and 10:05 a.m. at Hayes Grade Center. Fire drills at 10:30 a.m. at Willard Grade Center, 11:15 a.m. at Ada High School and 2 p.m. at Ada Junior High School.

• Thursday: Fire drills at 8:45 a.m. at Ada Early Childhood Center, 9:30 a.m. at Washington and 10:05 a.m. at Hayes. Security drills at 10:30 a.m. at Willard, 11:15 a.m. at Ada High and 2 p.m. at Ada Junior High.

“As always, we are working to ensure that our teachers and students ares trained to effectively meet emergency situations,” said Bryan Harwell, executive director of operations, in a news release. “Parents and citizens should be aware that fire department personnel and other first responders will be on campuses this week to practice emergency drills.”

